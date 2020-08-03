Big bucks for popular park's revamp

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Demetri Hempsall,6, enjoying the last week of his holidays from year 1 at St. James Lutheran College,

ONE of the region's most popular parks is in for a makeover.

New-look loos, picnic tables and extra parking spaces will be added to the Pines Park on the Hervey Bay Esplanade.

The $96,000 project is scheduled to start on August 17 and take five weeks to complete, weather permitting, Cr David Lewis said.

The upgrade to the amenities block includes repainting inside and out, installation of sensor lights in the cubicles, replacing external screens and fixing the entrance.

"The Pines Park is extremely popular with young families, dog lovers and people looking for a place to exercise," he said.

"The work, to be undertaken by the parks team, will ensure that the facilities are equal to its popularity," he said.

Work in the gardens includes three new car parks, replacing three picnic tables in the northern shelter; replacing the barbecue, one table and seat in the central shelter and the wooden table and seats.

Two new picnic settings will be added to the park.

"Council allocated $8.1 million for parks, playgrounds and sporting fields in its recent budget to ensure we have safe, healthy and active community," Cr Lewis said.