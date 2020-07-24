‘Big burden’ lifted for Coast whale watch operators

Sue Reid, owner of Freedom Whale Watch, is happy at the Premier's announcement of commercial whale watching fees will be waived this year. Photo: Stuart Fast

WHALE watching operators hope the State Government’s decision to waive commercial fees is another sign the tide is finally turning for the embattled fleet.

Sue Reid, owner of Freedom Whale Watch, said this was great support for her business and it felt like a big burden had been lifted.

More money could now go towards advertising to reel tourists in.

“Its one fee gone,” she said.

“Hopefully we’ll make it through the 12-week whale season without incident.”

For John Peaker, owner of Hervey Bay Whale Watch and Charters, the premier’s announcement was welcome relief after months of uncertainty.

It also comes during a good news week with this year’s whale season already showing signs of being more promising than expected.

“It just eases the financial burden; any relief is welcome,” he said.

“I’m hoping the borders stay open, hoping Covid stays away and we can make this season as good as possible,” Mr Peaker said.

The fee waiver is part of a Covid relief package for the tourism industry.

Whale watch operators throughout the state will save $6045 each, making for a total saving of $110,000 industry wide.

“We know that every little bit helps to keep businesses running and to keep Queenslanders in jobs,” Ms Palaszczuk said.