Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D’Ath said the funding would ensure the ongoing provision of quality legal assistance services.
Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said the funding would ensure the ongoing provision of quality legal assistance services.
Politics

Big cash injection for Bay community legal services

Carlie Walker
by
19th May 2020 5:00 PM
A $499,000 cash injection for Hervey Bay's community legal services has been announced be the State Government.

The Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre will receive the funding and deliver the services.

The funding will be provided over the next five years.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said the funding would ensure the ongoing provision of quality legal assistance services, delivered in the community to Hervey Bay residents.

"Queensland's community legal sector delivers vital services to thousands of Queenslanders," Mrs D'Ath said.

"Our community legal centres provide advice and assistance to some of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people.

"This package is worth $499,000 over five years and it will give Hervey Bay's community legal sector the certainty it needs to continue its great work."

Mrs D'Ath said the State Government worked closely with the sector's peak body, Community Legal Centres Queensland, on the Statewide funding package worth $119 million over five years.

The State-Commonwealth funding is being delivered through the National Legal Assistance Partnership 2020-25.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

