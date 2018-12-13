Big catch on early present

HOOKED: 12-year-old Addie Priala with his father, Addie, on Urangan Pier where he reeled in a large flathead on his new rod and reel.

ADDIE Priala thought all his Christmas' had come at once when he pulled in a flathead half his size off the Urangan Pier.

The 12-year-old and his father, who not only share the same name, but a love for fishing at the pier, were shocked to bring in the one metre long fish on Tuesday evening.

To make the catch even more special for Addie, it was the first fish pulled in on his new rod, an early Christmas present from his father.

"We tried to keep it from him but how do you wrap a rod up under the tree?” Mr Priala joked.

"There was nowhere to hide it and within three days of bringing it home he had it in the water.”

Christmas shopping has always been easy task for Mr Priala when he has a fishing-obsessed son.

"Fishing is easily my favourite hobby,” Addie said.

"It felt pretty good to pull the fish in, the rod did its job.”

Hundreds of anglers gather at the popular fishing hotspot throughout the week, Addie and Mr Priala are always among them.

"(We're here) every day after work, so six days a week, seven if we can,” Mr Priala said.

"It's a privilege to fish here in this environment and you have to respect it.”

"It's difficult to find places like this any more.”

"We throw back more (fish) than we keep.”