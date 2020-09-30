Big change forces Eddie into hot seat

COVID-19 restrictions have forced Eddie McGuire into the hot seat as the game show host becomes more involved than usual.

COVID-19 restrictions have forced Eddie McGuire into the hot seat.

The quizmaster's popular Millionaire Hot Seat is temporarily filming on the Gold Coast with a little tweak - contestants using a lifeline will be counting on McGuire's knowledge rather than an audience member's to make some cool moolah.

McGuire said the new lifeline was brought in due to the absence of an audience during COVID-19.

"It's a bit of a change. They're all using it too, they've put the pressure on," he told radio Triple M's The Hot Breakfast on Wednesday.

"I've gone all right so far. Just because I ask the question doesn't mean I necessarily know it. I mean, I know most things," he joked.

"I had one bloke up for $50,000 who put it on me the other day. That was a nice and tough one. A literature question too."

Usually, contestants can use the $1000 won in the show's introduction quiz round to buy a lifeline that they can use later if they get stuck on a question.

Host Eddie McGuire on the set of Millionaire Hot Seat. Picture: Nine Network

Just because he reads a question doesn’t mean McGuire knows the answer. Picture: Nine Network

There are three options, including the choice to ask a friend in the audience.

McGuire says he usually silently plays along, as he too is seeing the questions for the first time when he reads them out.

But under the new rule, he will be feeling the pressure.

"Sometimes, when the question is locked in, I'll get some liner notes on the screen explaining some different things, so that's always pretty good," he said.

"But now I've got to actually really concentrate on the question."

The Nine Network was forced to move the program temporarily to Queensland after production was shut down in Melbourne following The Masked Singer coronavirus outbreak.

Although it was filmed in a separate studio, cast and crew on the two shows shared facilities.

The new Millionaire Hot Seat episodes are due to air in October, and it's the first time the show has been taken out of Melbourne.

The move gives money-hungry Queenslanders the chance to win big - even if they're forced to rely on their host's general knowledge to do it.

