Big changes for expanding M’boro fruit & veg business

Beemart in Maryborough is closing the retail side of their store but it’s just the start of a big plan for the long running business.

Manager Roy Treccase said the wholesale side of Beemart had grown to the point where it had overtaken the retail side and the business needed more space for coldrooms to store wholesale products.

He acknowledged it was a tough decision to make, having supplied groceries to the Fraser Coast for a long time.

“Our wholesale side supplies schools, day cares, cafes, restaurants, pubs, clubs and even the jail outside Maryborough, we’re one of the largest wholesale suppliers on the Fraser Coast,” Mr Treccase said.

“We’ve just expanded down to Gympie as well.

“We’re going to be revamping the whole building and that allows us to buy more bulk rather than buying little bits every day. That way we can have product onsite ready to go.”

Mr Treccase expected the business to double its growth within the next year and said the business was also looking at supplying food service products such as oils, sun dried tomatoes and olives.

“We’ve already started with our gold gourmet range, which is supplying sauces into restaurants like garlic aioli, that kind of stuff,” he said.



“We are looking into a kind of click and collect thing … we’re not at that stage yet, we’re looking into it.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience we’ve caused to the public.”

