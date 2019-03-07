Menu
HAVING A BALL: Amber Kassuke and Kristen Stiller pictured on their way to the Westside Tavern during PubFest 2013. Robyne Cuerel
Big changes in store for this year's PubFest

Carlie Walker
7th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
PUBFEST is definitely on this year - but the exact format and theme has not yet been decided.

Organiser Brendan Heit said the final decisions were being made in consultation with the Fraser Coast Regional Council and he was hoping to make an announcement about the event soon.

This year's event could potentially take place over an entire weekend in May, but that is yet to be confirmed.

However, Mr Heit said there would definitely be an event on May 5.

"There will be a theme, but not sure about a colour yet,” Mr Heit said.

He said PubFest was evolving into a bigger, better event.

Traditionally, PubFest has chosen a theme, a colour and a charity ahead of the event.

The themes have ranged from superheroes to under the sea, horror and Aussie outback.

Last year the theme was circus and the colour was blue.

Thousands of people walked the streets of Maryborough, visiting the city's different pubs and venues.

It is unconfirmed which hotels will be involved in this year's event.

