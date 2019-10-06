BIG CRIME LIST: Vehicle thieves, vandals target Coast homes
MARYBOROUGH
Attempted break and enter
Tooley St
Between 7.30pm on September 26 and 5.20am on September 27 unknown offenders have attempted to gain entry to the business through jemmying the door but were unsuccessful.
Attempted break and enter
Kent St
Between 4pm on September 26 and 8.45am on September 27 unknown offenders have attempted to gain entry to the rear of the business through jemmying a rear door, however were unsuccessful, no entry gained.
Stealing bicycle
Adelaide St
Between 5.45pm and 6pm on September 29 unknown offenders have stolen a bicycle from the front of the business, the bicycle was not secured at the time.
Break and enter
Walker St
Between 9.45pm and 10.45pm unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have then stolen a handbag containing cash and wallet and personal items
Break and enter
Lennox St
Between 4pm on September 27 and 12.30am on September 30 unknown offenders have gained entry to the business via damaging a locked gate and then jemmying open a locked and secured door, once inside they have rummaged around but it appears nothing was stolen.
Steal from vehicle
Jupiter St
Between 6.30pm on September 29 and 5.30am on September 30 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle by unknown means and have stolen personal property.
Steal from vehicle
Jupiter St
Between 7.30pm on September 29 and 8am on September 30 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle which was parked at the dwelling and have stolen personal items and property.
Break and enter
Gayndah Rd
About 2am unknown offenders have jemmied locked gates and then jemmied locked rear doors to gain entry to the dwelling and have once inside rummaged through drawers and have then left when the audible alarm sounded.
Stealing
Alice St
Between 1am and 2.25am on October 2 unknown offenders have attended the rear patio of the dwelling and have stolen a mobile phone from the table area.
Steal from vehicles
Alice St
Between 12pm and 10pm on October 2 unknown offenders have removed the number plates from the vehicle which was parked locked and secured at the time.
Steal from vehicle
Walton St
Between 6pm on September 29 and 6am on September 30 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle by unknown means and have stolen a wallet from inside the vehicle
Wilful damage
Tooley St
Between 5pm on September 29 and 10.40pm on September 30 unknown offenders have used an object to smash the rear windscreen of the vehicle.
URANGAN
Break and enter
Elizabeth St
Between 3.15pm on September 26 and 7am on September 27 unknown offenders have gained entry through damaging a rear door to the business and have rummaged through the clothing and other areas, leaving via the same entry point.
PIALBA
Steal from vehicle
Charlton Esp
Between 3pm on September 26 and 12.20pm on September 27 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle and have stolen a wallet.
Stealing bicycle
Charlton Esp
Between 9.30am and 10am on September 28 unknown offenders have a bicycle from the front of the dwelling.
Stolen motorcycle
Old Maryborough Rd
About 7.30pm on September 29 unknown person has stolen a vehicle. Queensland registration 061LK, description: XR-600, motorcycle, white with road tyres. The bike is extremely distinctive, 1992 model from the patio of the dwelling by unknown means.
Stealing
Charlton Esp
Between 5pm on September 27 and 6am on September 28 unknown persons have gained entry to the patio area of the business and have stolen a number of outdoor chairs.
TINANA
Wilful damage
Everetts Way
Between 7pm and 8pm on September 28 a male person has caused damage to the fence and other areas of the dwelling.
TOOGOOM
Break and enter
Shellcot St
Between 8.30pm and 10pm on September 28 unknown persons have broken into the residence and have stolen car keys and then stolen the vehicle. Vehicle stolen was a 2001 black Holden Commodore Queensland rego 457ZAU.
POONA
Stealing camper trailer
Snapper St
Between 11.30am and 1pm on September 29 unknown offenders have stolen a camper trailer which was secured at the time from the front yard of the dwelling. Camper stolen - home made camper trailer Queensland rego 232UEY
POINT VERNON
Stealing from vehicle
Martin St
About 5.15pm unknown offenders have gained entry to the unlocked vehicle and have stolen assorted coins however were disturbed by the victim and left the area.
TORQUAY
Wilful damage
Charlton Esp
About 12.23am unknown offenders have gained entry to the rear of the business and have cut the electrical cables for CCTV cameras causing damage.