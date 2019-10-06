BIG CRIME LIST: Vehicle thieves, vandals target Coast homes

MARYBOROUGH

Attempted break and enter

Tooley St

Between 7.30pm on September 26 and 5.20am on September 27 unknown offenders have attempted to gain entry to the business through jemmying the door but were unsuccessful.

Attempted break and enter

Kent St

Between 4pm on September 26 and 8.45am on September 27 unknown offenders have attempted to gain entry to the rear of the business through jemmying a rear door, however were unsuccessful, no entry gained.

Stealing bicycle

Adelaide St

Between 5.45pm and 6pm on September 29 unknown offenders have stolen a bicycle from the front of the business, the bicycle was not secured at the time.

Break and enter

Walker St

Between 9.45pm and 10.45pm unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have then stolen a handbag containing cash and wallet and personal items

Break and enter

Lennox St

Between 4pm on September 27 and 12.30am on September 30 unknown offenders have gained entry to the business via damaging a locked gate and then jemmying open a locked and secured door, once inside they have rummaged around but it appears nothing was stolen.

Steal from vehicle

Jupiter St

Between 6.30pm on September 29 and 5.30am on September 30 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle by unknown means and have stolen personal property.

Steal from vehicle

Jupiter St

Between 7.30pm on September 29 and 8am on September 30 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle which was parked at the dwelling and have stolen personal items and property.

Break and enter

Gayndah Rd

About 2am unknown offenders have jemmied locked gates and then jemmied locked rear doors to gain entry to the dwelling and have once inside rummaged through drawers and have then left when the audible alarm sounded.

Stealing

Alice St

Between 1am and 2.25am on October 2 unknown offenders have attended the rear patio of the dwelling and have stolen a mobile phone from the table area.

Steal from vehicles

Alice St

Between 12pm and 10pm on October 2 unknown offenders have removed the number plates from the vehicle which was parked locked and secured at the time.

Steal from vehicle

Walton St

Between 6pm on September 29 and 6am on September 30 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle by unknown means and have stolen a wallet from inside the vehicle

Wilful damage

Tooley St

Between 5pm on September 29 and 10.40pm on September 30 unknown offenders have used an object to smash the rear windscreen of the vehicle.

URANGAN

Break and enter

Elizabeth St

Between 3.15pm on September 26 and 7am on September 27 unknown offenders have gained entry through damaging a rear door to the business and have rummaged through the clothing and other areas, leaving via the same entry point.

PIALBA

Steal from vehicle

Charlton Esp

Between 3pm on September 26 and 12.20pm on September 27 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle and have stolen a wallet.

Stealing bicycle

Charlton Esp

Between 9.30am and 10am on September 28 unknown offenders have a bicycle from the front of the dwelling.

Stolen motorcycle

Old Maryborough Rd

About 7.30pm on September 29 unknown person has stolen a vehicle. Queensland registration 061LK, description: XR-600, motorcycle, white with road tyres. The bike is extremely distinctive, 1992 model from the patio of the dwelling by unknown means.

Stealing

Charlton Esp

Between 5pm on September 27 and 6am on September 28 unknown persons have gained entry to the patio area of the business and have stolen a number of outdoor chairs.

TINANA

Wilful damage

Everetts Way

Between 7pm and 8pm on September 28 a male person has caused damage to the fence and other areas of the dwelling.

TOOGOOM

Break and enter

Shellcot St

Between 8.30pm and 10pm on September 28 unknown persons have broken into the residence and have stolen car keys and then stolen the vehicle. Vehicle stolen was a 2001 black Holden Commodore Queensland rego 457ZAU.

POONA

Stealing camper trailer

Snapper St

Between 11.30am and 1pm on September 29 unknown offenders have stolen a camper trailer which was secured at the time from the front yard of the dwelling. Camper stolen - home made camper trailer Queensland rego 232UEY

POINT VERNON

Stealing from vehicle

Martin St

About 5.15pm unknown offenders have gained entry to the unlocked vehicle and have stolen assorted coins however were disturbed by the victim and left the area.

TORQUAY

Wilful damage

Charlton Esp

About 12.23am unknown offenders have gained entry to the rear of the business and have cut the electrical cables for CCTV cameras causing damage.