Big crowds expected as Curra motorbike track opens to public

EXCITED: MX Farm Queensland co-owner Mark Bishop is ready for another big weekend this weekend. Troy Jegers

MOTORSPORT: After successfully hosting the first MX Nationals Round 6 title MX Farm Queensland at Curra will open to the public today, tomorrow and Sunday.

Co-owner Mark Bishop said the farm will be open for three days a week but he could look at opening more down the track.

"We are going to be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at the moment," he said.

"We are thinking Tuesdays in the future."

Riding is open for all levels with four tracks to choose from.

"There is a children's, grass, pro and stadium track," he said.

"It is a variety for riders who may not have ridden on these tracks before."

Bishop said he was expecting strong numbers over the three days.

"We have had a big response on Facebook and Instagram and we are expecting a good turnout," he said.

"Everyone is tagging their mates and there has been about 10,000 people reached but I would be happy for a couple hundred a day."

The tracks are in prime condition for this weekend, with perfect riding weather expected.

"The track has a couple of wet spots but we are working on drying it out," he said.

"It is nice conditions at the moment because it is not too hot and there is good moisture in the air."

With the farm being a first for Gympie, there has been interest from interstate.

"It is a first for Gympie because we have a multi track complex and it will be good for the community with people coming to town," he said.

"The interest is down to Brisbane and northern parts of NSW. We will get a lot of people coming up for the weekend that will stay in town."

Location is 237 Brady's Rd, Curra and open 9am-4pm. Spectators are free but $40 for adults and $25 for 15 years and under for a day pass to ride.