Big day out to celebrate what's great about River Heads

Artist and River Heads resident Janine Hunt will have her works on display at RiverFest. Alistair Brightman

AN acknowledgement of the water ways, the ecology and the people that surround the River Heads community will be celebrated at the Hervey Bay RSL RiverFest on Saturday.

River Heads Progress Association president Billie Rustin said the suburb had transformed into a thriving community over the years, especially with over half a million residents and visitors now driving through the area annually to get to Fraser Island.

"It's just so unique - it's a peninsular to start with," Ms Rustin said.

"It has a unique ecology with marine life and vegetation and of course the views are just spectacular.

"It's a lovely place to live because we have a rural setting but we're only 15 minutes away from the city."

Ms Rustin said the RHPA was proud to showcase River Heads to an expected crowd of thousands at the eighth annual event, which will have about 50 market stalls, a car show, belly dancing, kids' karaoke and rock hunting, jumping castles and face painting.

Take a self-guided tour of the Food Forest and Community Garden, stop in at the pop-up brewery or watch a cooking demonstration by new River Heads Cafe chef Carol Reid.

River Heads resident and popular local Artist Janine Hunt will also host an art display.

"It's an acknowledgement and a celebration of our water ways, our ecology and our people and that's why we have art exhibitions and artisans demonstrations that happens in the hall and a fantastic art display," Ms Rustin said.

"It's a way of bringing the community together.

"There's a lot of lonely people around and if there's a venue they can come to, interact with their pier group, have a meal or a cup of coffee or browse the market ... it's just another thing that assists in the well-being of the community."

As a not-for-profit organisation, Ms Rustin said the event was run only by volunteers and in previous years, was paid for by fundraising efforts and small grants.

This year, the Hervey Bay RSL has alleviated that stress by coming on board as a major sponsor for the next three years.

The club donated $2000, printed all the advertising posters, banners and the menu signs for the River Heads Cafe.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle, Bendigo Bank, Fraser Coast Regional Council, Keith Pitt and Ted Sorensen have also sponsored the event.

"We are very excited about that," Ms Rustin said.

"The financial side of things this year is taken care of.

"It's always such a headache because being a not-for-profit organisation, an event like this is such an undertaking so having that sponsorship has taken all that pressure off us. It's just great!."

The RHPA will also host its annual Buccaneers Dinner Dance from 5.30pm with a two-course meal, live entertainment by 3 On A Tree and a laser light

show.

HERVEY BAY RSL RIVERFEST