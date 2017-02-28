BIG DRY: How Fraser Coast compares to other regions

THE Fraser Coast is one of many Queensland regions expected to receive well below the average February rain fall.

Unless Maryborough receives more than 6mm of rain on Tuesday, the region will break the record for the driest February on record, set in 1983 when only 11.8mm fell over the heritage city.

As of 9am on February 28, just 2.2mm of rain had fallen in the Hervey Bay area, and 5.6mm was received in Maryborough.

Both levels are more than 130mm below the average rainfall for February on the Fraser Coast.

To combat the dry weather, the Fraser Coast Regional Council will enforce level two water restrictions from Wednesday, March 1.

Maryborough irrigators are being left with no choice but to watch their crops die and their cattle grow thin, as some are expected to be cut off from the Mary River Barrage from March 1 also.

But it is not just the Fraser Coast who is suffering from shockingly low rainfalls this month.

Meteorologist on duty for the Bureau of Meteorology Janine Yuasa said the rainfall levels in February for the Fraser Coast were "very low indeed".

Ms Yuasa said there were other parts of Queensland who had not reached their average February falls either.

"I suspect a few others [regions] are looking at a dry February, too," Ms Yuasa said.

The meteorologist said the neighbouring region of Bundaberg had only received a total of 1.8mm in February, well below the monthly average of 155.6mm.

Gympie, a region that receives on average 165.7mm of rain, has only received 21mm this month.

Looking at other parts of Queensland, Birdsville near the South Australia border recorded nothing more than 0.2mm of rain this month, severely below their average of 27mm.

Not all parts of the Sunshine State have suffered from dry weather this February, though, as north and north west areas including Cairns and Normanton received above average amounts of rain.

How our rainfall for February compares to other towns across Queensland:

Hervey Bay:

February 2017: 2.2mm

February average: 142.2mm

Maryborough:

February 2017: 5.6mm

February average: 172.9mm

Mt Isa:

February 2017: 98.8mm

February average: 100.8mm

Rockhampton:

February 2017: 17mm

February average: 147.4mm

Coen:

February 2017: 226.7mm

February average: 264.8mm

Dalby:

February 2017: 39.6mm

February average: 74.5mm

Brisbane:

February 2017: 22.6mm

February average: 123.2mm