BIG EVENT: Family fun day coming up soon in Pialba

RIVER Heads mum Jodie Tangikara is busy planning her next event - a Family Fun Day that will raise funds for Hervey Bay Hospital's maternity unit.
Ms Tangikara has devoted her efforts toward helping the hospital and mums who suffer loss during their pregnancies after she lost her son, Marcus, at 19 weeks' gestation in September 2012.
She operates a charity called Marcus' Legacy and has raised thousands to help her community.
The annual Family Fun Day will be held on April 22 from 9am to 3pm at Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval.
An unlimited ride pass for the day will cost $30 if purchased prior to the day or $35 on the day.
Rides will include the super slide, dodgem cars, stormrider show ride, a rockwall and much more.
To buy tickets prior to the event, visit the Marcus' Legacy Facebook page, visit the Chronicle office in Hervey Bay, Candescents in Maryborough or FABsoluations on Torquay Rd in Pialba.
