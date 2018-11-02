Menu
Geoffrey Martin in the Classic Solo division last year.
Geoffrey Martin in the Classic Solo division last year. Alistair Brightman
Motor Sports

Big field for the Wide Bay Dirt Track Titles

Matthew McInerney
by
2nd Nov 2018 9:00 PM

MOTORSPORT: More than 70 riders from across Southeast and Central Queensland will descend on Action Park for the Wide Bay Dirt Track Titles.

Maryborough Motorcyclists Club will host the annual event, arguably the biggest on the local calendar, on Sunday.

National champion Rodney Stutz, Dave Grainger and Ashar Brown are some of the locals to keep an eye out for.

Gates open at 6.30am with racing from 10am.

Pick up Monday's Chronicle for photos from the event.

