Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rising Maryborough Speedway talent Ashleigh Moller will hit the track in a new car.
Rising Maryborough Speedway talent Ashleigh Moller will hit the track in a new car. Matthew McInerney
Motor Sports

Big field set for historic title race at Maryborough

Matthew McInerney
by
13th Dec 2018 6:26 PM

SPEEDWAY: A strong field of at least 60 of the best junior sedans drivers from across Australia will grace the Maryborough Speedway track at next month's historic national title.

This will be the 17th edition of the national junior sedan title race, but it will be the first to have every state, territory and national title represented.

Ipswich's Ardie Jonic is the one to watch, though Maryborough's Ashleigh Moller and Jayden Hancock will lead the local resistance.

The national titles will run from January 11-13.

fcsport junior sedans maryborough speedway speedway
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Woman taken to hospital after roundabout crash

    Woman taken to hospital after roundabout crash

    News A FEMALE driver was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital following a two-vehicle crash yesterday.

    Search for orchid thieves after hundreds of plants vanish

    premium_icon Search for orchid thieves after hundreds of plants vanish

    Crime Two properties have been targetted in two weeks.

    BREAKING: Council CEO breaks his silence on address scandal

    premium_icon BREAKING: Council CEO breaks his silence on address scandal

    News Mr Diehm issued a statement on Thursday addressing the scandal

    Local Partners