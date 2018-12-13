Big field set for historic title race at Maryborough

Rising Maryborough Speedway talent Ashleigh Moller will hit the track in a new car.

SPEEDWAY: A strong field of at least 60 of the best junior sedans drivers from across Australia will grace the Maryborough Speedway track at next month's historic national title.

This will be the 17th edition of the national junior sedan title race, but it will be the first to have every state, territory and national title represented.

Ipswich's Ardie Jonic is the one to watch, though Maryborough's Ashleigh Moller and Jayden Hancock will lead the local resistance.

The national titles will run from January 11-13.