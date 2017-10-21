Big future for motorsport as complex gets tick of approval

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

IT HAS been a long and at times bumpy road, but the development application for Stage One of the Wide Bay Motor Complex and preliminary approval for subsequent stages has now been approved at last week's Fraser Coast council meeting.

The complex is set to be built at Boonooroo Plains, near Maryborough.

"With the community support out there for the complex, we will go from strength to strength," the club's president, Ben Collingwood, said.

"This is a very exciting point for all our financial members and the broader community who will now see the complex vision start to evolve into reality.

Mr Collingwood said the complex already has several projects in the advanced stages of planning and the development approval would trigger the final engineering phases for these projects into action.

"We are very close to being able to construct the amenities block, 2km dirt khanacross course and the scrutineering building," he said.

"With over a quarter of a million dollars in funding secured, these will be built very quickly once the engineering works are complete.

"We now have three distinct sub‐committees working to develop the complex under the direction of the WBMC executive team.

"These are the Dragstrip, Drift and Rally committees.

"Following the commencement of the construction of Stage One, work will begin in earnest to secure the permits and funding for the dragstrip which is an integral part of the broader complex vision.

The group will make further applications to develop a drag strip, speedway track, road circuit, mower racing circuit, jet sprint boat course, ancillary car park and amenities.

Stage One of the proposed facility on 102 hectares of vacant on Cooloola Road is expected to cater for up to 50 competitors and 20 officials.

It is anticipated spectators will be limited to friends and family of competitors.

The facility will cater for a maximum of 25 khanacross events per year and operate between 8am and 6pm.

"The project will add another dimension to the Fraser Coast," Mayor Chris Loft said.

"As well as providing facilities for the many Fraser Coast motorsports enthusiasts to use, it will be another attraction to bring visitors to the Fraser Coast, or entice them to stay longer."

The group will need to submit further development applications for development permits to undertake future stages of the project.