A Maryborough man has been fined after being caught travelling more than 50km/hr over the speed limit.
News

Big hole in pocket for M’boro man caught 50km/h over limit

Jessica Lamb
21st Nov 2019 10:32 AM
A MARYBOROUGH man was caught travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit on the Fraser Coast.

Officers from Gympie Road Policing Unit intercepted the 42-year-old after clocking him driving at 153km/h in a 100k/h zone along the Bruce Hwy in Bauple, about 6.04pm yesterday.

The man received a high speed traffic infringement notice and was issued with a $1245 fine.

He also lost eight demerit points.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said police wanted to remind road users of the Fatal Five factors, especially coming into the holiday season when we often see more people on our roads - speeding, drink/drug driving, seat belts, fatigue and distraction.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

