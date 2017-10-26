Community

Big is best for Tiaro services

BIGGER AND BETTER: Tiaro SES Group and Tiaro Rural Fire Brigade celebrated the opening of the extensions and refurbishment of the joint facility.
Boni Holmes
by

TIARO'S emergency service workers and volunteers are in a happier and much bigger place due to the recent refurbishment.

Tiaro SES Group and Tiaro Rural Fire Brigade celebrated the opening of the extensions and refurbishment of the joint facility earlier this month.

SES Group Leader Warren Smith said they had been patiently waiting for their facility's expansion.

"The facility now boasts a new storage shed at the rear of the facility, concrete driveways, electronic gates, improved drainage system and a refurbished interior,” he said.

"We don't have to crowd each other out.

"Before we would have to move vehicles and other equipment to get stuff out of the sheds.”

Warren, who has been volunteering in emergency services since 1973, said the land was donated by a Tiaro community member and the facility was built by volunteers in 1979 where the two emergency services have always been together.

"The rural fireys never received government funding so with the funds the SES received and community-raised money the facilities were built to house both services,” Warren said.

"The extension and refurbishment cost a total of $143,000, which was sourced from Rural Fire Service Queensland, Fraser Coast Regional Council, three grants from the Gaming Community Benefit Fund and many, many volunteer hours.

"Our volunteers spent hours preparing for the new extensions and refurbishments.

"And there is still plenty more to do.”

Tiaro chiefs, SES Group Leader Warren Smith and RFS First Officer Steve Neilsen, are extremely happy with refurbishment .
Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with Fraser Coast Regional Councillor Rolf Light, Tiaro Chamber of Commerce secretary and former Tiaro Mayor and councillor Linda Harris, former RFSQ area director Brian Dale, SES area controller Jenny Millers, RFS A/ATSO Shaune Toohey, Tiaro SES members, Tiaro RFB members, Fraser Coast SES members and Kanigan Group RFB first officers attended the official opening on October 14.

Both groups were always looking for new members - for more information phone the Maryborough area office on 4190 4839 or email RFSQ.Maryborough@qfes. qld.gov.au.

