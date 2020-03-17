Big line up at booths to beat virus to polls

Retired couple Naomi and Brian Piggin got in early by pre-polling for the upcoming council elections at the Pialba Place Shopping Centre (Old Post Office). Picture: Glen Porteous.

HUNDREDS of people flocked to pre-polling booths yesterday some in hopes to beat crowds while many said they were there to vote before coronavirus reached the Fraser Coast.

Hervey Bay resident Mick Guinea was on of the first in line at the Urraween booth before the doors open.

Mr Guinea said he wanted to make sure he had voted while he still could.

“It is okay now but it could get much worse in a week so I didn’t want to put it (voting) off,” he said.

Naomi Piggin and her husband Brian were also in the line to vote before doors opened yesterday.

Mrs Piggin wore a mask on recommendation from her doctor.

“I have gotten phenomena four years in a row, so I have to be careful,” she said.

The 79-year-old said she was worried about catching any type of illness and after voting would not be leaving the house again for a while.

Daniel Sanderson was one of the candidates manning the pre-poll station in Maryborough, with Jamie Hoolahan, Chris Dale, Joel Mullen and James Hansen also greeting voters.

Mr Sanderson said he was taking appropriate precautions.

“I wanted to be here as a friendly face and to answer any questions, but I am not handing out any promotional material, not shaking any hands and I have some hand sanitiser close by,” he said.

The incumbent councillor said he had noticed voters practising social distancing like not shaking hands and keeping a distance from others while they waited.

Division 6 candidate David Dalgleish said he was concerned about the spread of the disease and had hoped the State Government would change the election to a postal vote.

He said many elderly people had taken the chance to vote early and it had made him worry for their wellbeing in case someone among those polling was infected with coronavirus.

Fellow candidates Denis Chapman, Mark Seymour, Jade Wellings, Gerard O’Connell, David Lewis and Stuart Taylor were also at pre-polling yesterday.

Several candidates had decided not to have volunteers at polling booths.