BIG LIST: 10 things to do these Fraser Coast school holidays

Carmel Murdoch, Maryborough's Mary Poppins, with sculptures of Michael and Jane Banks at the Story Bank.

Go fishing

EVERY day is a great day to go fishing on the Fraser Coast.

Take your little anglers to fish off one of the small jetties along Hervey Bay's Esplanade or walk out to the end of Urangan Pier, where fishers often catch garfish, whiting, bream, flathead, trevally and blue fin tuna.

Visit Arkarra Lagoons

ARKARRA is an Aboriginal word meaning a place of many ducks. It's a great spot to walk any of the signed tracks around the lagoon. The area is home to birds, goannas, echidnas, wallabies, turtles, fish and, of course, ducks. Arkarra Lagoons is at 28-34 Panorama Dr, Dundowran. Free entry.

Cultural Centre Fun

THE cultural centre, at 166 Old Maryborough Rd in Pialba, consists of the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery and the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere.

The Discovery Sphere is very popular with children, who love the hands-on interactive challenges and activities.

Maryborough Museum

THE unusual, quirky and eclectic are amongst 7000 items of military and colonial memorabilia, which form displays of exceptional quality at the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum.

Phone 41235900 for entry details.

Mural Trail

BE INSPIRED by walking the Maryborough Mural Trail and checking out the artistic gems adorning buildings in the CBD, telling the quirky and serious stories of the city's colourful past.

The Mural Trail, launched in 2015, now has 30 murals and installations, with more to come. Start your journey in Kent St at the Maryborough Visitor Information Centre in City Hall.

The trail is a flat walk over eight city blocks covering a distance of about 2km.

Mary Ann Steam Train

THE Mary Ann Steam Engine (pictured) is a replica of the first steam engine built in Queensland and chugs visitors around Maryborough's Queens Park every Thursday.

Timed to coincide with the Maryborough Heritage Markets, you can make a day out of it.

Cost is $2 for children, adults $3 and family $7.

Visit Mary Poppins

VISIT the interactive Story Bank building where the author of Mary Poppins, PL Travers, was born in 1899.

Take a photo with the life-sized statue of the original super nanny and have the kids bring a crayon and notebook to make rubbings of the 10 Mary Poppins characters that are etched on the brick plinths, located at the Town Hall Green.

Skyline Ferris Wheel

THE visiting 35m Skyline Ferris Wheel is set up on the Esplanade beside Pialba's all-abilities and adventure playgrounds.

Tickets can be purchased on site or at skylineattractions.com.au.

Prices are $10 per person, $8 for seniors or $30 for a gondola (six people). Children two and under free.

Rock painting

TAKE part in the scavenger hunt game encouraging you to explore your own backyard.

Decorate rocks (pictured) then hide them for someone else to find and re-hide.

For more information join the Facebook group Hervey Bay Rocks.

WetSide Water Park

WETSIDE in Hervey Bay is an awesome place to hang out during the school holidays for free.

Located at the corner of Main St and Charlton Esplanade, it provides the best of both worlds with the beach only metres away.

The park has four main areas, TotSide for the under-fives, FlipSlide BoardRider, a tipping bucket, slides and hundreds of fountains plus seating.

Catch an evening light show that is held every Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm.