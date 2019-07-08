NAIDOC GUIDE: This week's Fraser Coast events

BIG WEEK AHEAD: Jon Veavea showing off the NAIDOC phone grip and stickers given out.

BIG WEEK AHEAD: Jon Veavea showing off the NAIDOC phone grip and stickers given out. Cody Fox

A FULL week of NAIDOC week events on the Fraser Coast is ahead.

On Sunday, a flag raising ceremony was held at Kalang Respite Centre along with a church service.

Today, a barbecue breakfast will be held at the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere from 7am to 9am, with another flag raising ceremony to be held from 8am.

This will be followed by the Hervey Bay Ghundus Disco, which will be held at Hervey Bay's PCYC in O'Rourke St, Pialba, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

The event will be for children aged between five and 12.

Tomorrow, the Family Fun Day event will be held in Scarness Park from 10am to 2pm, with activities for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

From 12pm, the Fraser Coast NAIDOC Awards will be announced.

On Wednesday, Barefoot Bowls is at Maryborough Memorial Bowls Club near McDowell Park between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

A flag raising ceremony will be held at the Maryborough Markets on Thursday along with morning tea at Maryborough Town Hall from 9am to 9.45am. An official NAIDOC photo will be taken at 10am.

Maryborough's Family Fun Day event will be at Queens Park on Thursday near the rotunda from 11am.

Then, a disco for those aged between 6 and 12 will run in the Maryborough Central State School Hall from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, with an event for teens between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

On Friday the annual NAIDOC Hervey Bay Golf Club hosts a golf day, with tickets costing $75.

The annual NAIDOC Ball takes place Saturday from 6.30pm at Hervey Bay Boat Club.

Tickets cost $100. To find out more, call 0455 602 005.