Big list: Which sporting groups scored council funding

ALMOST $200,000 will be invested in regional sport and recreation facilities through round one of the 2020-2021 Sport and Recreation Capital Assistance Fund, thanks to the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

"The grants will help Fraser Coast sports and recreation clubs provide facilities to meet demand as they keep pace with the population growth," Cr Jade Wellings said.

"Sport and active recreation groups play a vital role in providing facilities for residents to participate in physical activity and improve the health and wellbeing of the community."

Grants include:

• Hervey Bay Archers, installation of two rainwater tanks, $5900;

• Hervey Bay and District Tennis Association, security upgrade, $8896.36;

• Granville Football Club, grandstand and water-tank installation, $9642;

• Fraser Coast Cycling, clubhouse fit out, $9800;

• Riding for Disabled Association Maryborough, shade facilities, $10,000;

• Maryborough Amateur Athletic Club, two lighting poles, $10,000;

• Hervey Bay Cricket Association, shade facilities, $10,000;

• Tiaro and District Sports Club, security lighting, $10,000;

• Hervey Bay Motor Sports Association, first aid room fit out, $10,000;

• Maryborough and District Junior Tennis Association, sewer line remedial works, $6800;

• Hervey Bay Croquet and Mallet Sports Club, upgrade automatic irrigation system, $10,000;

• Granville Hockey Club, canteen upgrade, $9500;

• Hervey Bay Netball Association, canteen upgrade, $10,000;

• Maryborough Clay Target Club, shade structure $9750;

• Fraser Coast Eightball Association, kitchen renovation, $9654;

• Point Lookout Croquet Club, shade cover, $9137.70;

• Hervey Bay Sailing Club, boat shed roller doors, $7800;

• Hervey Bay Athletics Club, shade project, $9860;

• Doon Villa Football Club, security upgrade, $8167.09;

• Maryborough West Football Club, cement pads for water tanks and signage, $5000;

• Fraser Coast Outrigger Canoe Club, electrical upgrade, connection and solar installation, $7565;

• Maryborough Amateur Basketball Association, repairs to timber playing surface, $10,000.