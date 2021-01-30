Big money for big community projects on the Fraser Coast

A Ninja Warrior course at WetSide Water Park, car park upgrades at the Brolga Theatre and the sports precinct are among more than $4 million worth of projects the Fraser Coast Regional Council will undertake with funding from a Federal Government grants program.

The Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program aims to deliver infrastructure projects to support jobs and local economy resilience to help communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said the projects will be completely funded by the Federal Government program which will free up Council funds for other works.

"The projects will have a double benefit for the region. Council can build facilities to benefit residents while also improving our ability to attract visitors," he said.

"The more grant funding we can attract boosts Council's ability to stimulate the regional economy and create employment or safeguard existing jobs, especially as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."

All nominated projects are to be finalised by 31 December 2021 in accordance with the funding program.

The Fraser Coast projects include:

• Replacing the board rider at WetSide with a Ninja Warrior course or water-based adventure facility costing $1.2m.

• Inclusive amenities block at Scarness on the Hervey Bay Esplanade for $300,000.

• Completing the Brolga Theatre car park for $780,000.

• Carpark, roadway and drainage upgrades at the Fraser Coast Sport and Recreation Precinct $1.7 million.