Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HEADLINERS: Thirsty Merc will be one of the bands to watch on February 27.
HEADLINERS: Thirsty Merc will be one of the bands to watch on February 27.
News

Big names swapping city concert crowds for Fraser fans

Isabella Magee
21st Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

With crowd limits still impacting city concerts, regional entertainment venues are reaping the rewards.

Fresh from their Vegas residency (via quarantine of course), Aussie favourites Human Nature are back on home soil and coming to Maryborough’s Brolga Theatre while Thirsty Merc will play at the Beach House Hotel in Hervey Bay.

Maryborough's Brolga Theatre has some big plans with big names, as the Fraser Coast’s luck with COVID restriction needs are smaller than the big smoke’s.
Maryborough's Brolga Theatre has some big plans with big names, as the Fraser Coast’s luck with COVID restriction needs are smaller than the big smoke’s.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, who said Australian comedian Carl Barron recently had “a full house in stitches”, welcomed the slew of events.

“This (was) the first time with a full house since the Brolga Theatre reopened late last year with COVID Safe procedures in place,” Cr Seymour said.

“Human Nature … (is) just the start of the popular entertainers heading our way, while there are tributes to the music of the Vietnam era, Janis Joplin, the Bee Gees, Johnny Cash and Queen all coming up,” he said.

Human Nature will be at the Brolga Theatre on May 5.

You can find other upcoming events at the Brolga Theatre, here.

Thirsty Merc plays at the May 9, with locals unable to hold back excitement on the pub's social media page.

“YAY, FINALLY!!!!!!,” one fan wrote.

“ … so jealous,” another commented.

All proceeds from the Thirsty Merc event will go to Rally for a Cause.

You can purchase tickets here.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Have you seen this man? Police want to speak to him

        Premium Content Have you seen this man? Police want to speak to him

        News Police are asking for public assistance to identify a man

        Forum to focus on Fraser Coast COVID recovery

        Premium Content Forum to focus on Fraser Coast COVID recovery

        News A forum is set to be held to discuss the Fraser Coast’s pandemic recovery.

        Scary reason M’boro man was caught with knife

        Premium Content Scary reason M’boro man was caught with knife

        News The man and his girlfriend had been victims of a terrifying crime

        MANUFACTURING MONEY: $15.5m grant for Wide Bay

        Premium Content MANUFACTURING MONEY: $15.5m grant for Wide Bay

        News The focus will be on transforming businesses and delivering jobs for the regions.