Big plans to bring back Bay visitors to resort

ONE of Hervey Bay's most popular accommodation providers is counting on the local community to show its support as restrictions get lifted in coming weeks and months.Ramada manager Peter Bard said the restrictions in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic had basically closed down the resort."It's been a very challenging time," he said.Essential workers had been staying at the Ramada and ordering meals from Smoky Joe's Restaurant, which had helped keep them going, Mr Bard said.The Federal Government's JobSeeker payments had also played a vital role in keeping the resort afloat."It's been a great help or we wouldn't have been able to survive."Smokey Joe's Restaurant is now able to offer service for 10 people at a time and is doing two sittings for dinner, one at 6pm and one at 7.30pm.Mr Bard said they were also serving breakfast."Bookings are essential," he said.A variety of specials have been offered by the resort to attract guests and Mr Bard said the team was working on more to bring visitors to the business in the future.He said a lot of work had been done updating the resort's rooms during the quiet period.