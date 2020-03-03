Menu
BIG PLANS TO BUILD: An overview of the proposed Craignish Lakes Village, taken from the development plan. Division 5 candidates are divided over the project.
News

Big plans for Craignish

Blake Antrobus
3rd Mar 2020 12:00 AM
A LARGE-scale development proposal could transform part of Craignish into a state-of-the-art residential village.

But Division 5’s council candidates are divided on the project, arguing it would dramatically change the area’s lifestyle.

Covering more than 83 hectares, the proposal for the Craignish Lakes Village details the construction of hundreds of new home lots and tourist park sites, a convenience centre, golf course, service station and medical facilities.

Submissions on the proposed development close next Monday.

Council candidates in the area are split on the decision, some arguing the development is out-of-character for the rural area

Outgoing councillor Rolf Light was tight-lipped about his position on the development.

“Councillors have to be very neutral until they see the full application in front of them,” Cr Light said.

Division 5 candidate Mark Andersen said there were still a lot of issues like sewage, water and traffic to be addressed before the project was accepted.

“Most people live in Craignish for the peace, quiet, wildlife and country lifestyle and I don’t want to lose that,” he said.

Jade Wellings said she felt there were too many people who weren’t aware of the proposal.

“I would need to consider the application in full, including any recommendations and public submissions,” she said.

Mark Spencer said he didn’t support the project unless it could be demonstrated that a majority of ratepayers in the area supported it.

Herb Taylor said he would want to see a substantial benefit to residents.

