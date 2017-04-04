Big plans for international students on the Fraser Coast

Councillor Daniel Sanderson, Economic Development Advisor Bruce Redpath, Treasurer Curtis Pitt and Donna Foster from Fraser Coast Regional Council will join forces to grow student numbers staying on the Fraser Coast.

THE Fraser Coast is one of three major regions to receive funding for a State Government-backed plan to boost international student numbers.

The region is in the windfall for $27,700 of funding for a familiarisation tour of the region by international recruitment agents, alongside the Moreton Bay and Sunshine Coast regions in Queensland.

"The tour will give the agents the opportunity to spend some time in each of the regions, explore the lifestyle and tourism experience and visit local schools,” Queensland treasurer Curtis Pitt said.

"I'm sure they'll be impressed, which can only be good news for our international education providers in these regions.”

Councillor Daniel Sanderson, who holds the portfolio for youth, said it was a welcome boost, given the Fraser Coast was already well-known in Europe and Asia for hosting overseas students.

"It is not unusual for students to fall in love with a place and return as backpackers or bring their families,” he said.

"If they have a great experience here they help spread the word of our region as a tourist destination as well as an education destination.”

The initiative is one of 15 projects around the state to receive a total of $661,240 in funding in the first round of distributions from the Queensland Government's new International Education and Training Partnership Fund.