Big plans for M'boro CBD's first street party of 2017

Councillor Daniel Sanderson, community members and business owner are planning ahead for the CBD Easter street party.

PREPARATION is underway for Maryborough's first Easter-themed CBD street party of 2017, with dozens of attractions for local residents planned on April 7.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson, who holds the portfolio for youth and city precinct development, said he hopes the local community would show their support for the historic occasion and enjoy the show.

"It's all about celebrating our businesses, spaces, and community and the Maryborough CBD Street Party Committee is working really hard to make sure the CBD parties are engaging, fun-filled, family events,” he said.

"We have taken on board some feedback from the community and are trialing the upcoming street party on a Friday night to cater for a wider audience.

"There will be plenty of entertainment, a hot rods display, unique Easter Bunnies and a competition for the Best Easter Hat, a pop bar, food and much more.”

Cr Sanderson said it would be a wonderful opportunity to "support local business and enjoy the spirit of (the) community).”

The CBD street party will be held on April 7 from 5.30pm in Kent and Adelaide Sts, Maryborough.