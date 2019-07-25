Big Rigs delivers dream for Brisbane’s biggest truck fan

THE smile on Kirk Steenbok's face couldn't get any bigger when he saw the brand-new Western Star 5800SS he was about to ride in.

Truck-mad Kirk, who turns 26-years-old in September, has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, and a mental age of around seven or eight, says mother Jacqui.

His brother Vincent contacted us at Big Rigs to see if we could get someone to take Kirk for a drive and the generous Ken Easter from KS Easter Transport in Brisbane answered the call.

Kirk's passion for trucks is inherited from his father James, who sadly passed away nine years ago. He was a mechanic who repaired Kenworths and Western Stars.

Kirk Steenbok is ready to go for a ride in the Western Star 5800SS with workshop manager Michael McRae.

"From when he was little, he just loved trucks," his mother said.

"You couldn't buy him anything else but trucks. He points them out every time we go passed one."

So, workshop manager Michael MacRae fired up the new truck, Kirk hopped in and off they went for a drive from KS

Easter's headquarters in Wacol to Blacksoil and back.

You couldn't wipe the smile from Kirk's face as Michael told him about the truck and its features.

During the ride, which was the first time Kirk had been in a truck since his father died, he pointed out trucks on the highway and enjoyed the excitement of being up in a huge, roaring machine.

Kirk was also given a quick tour of the Wacol facilities, seeing where all the trucks were parked, where they were serviced, and where they were washed.

Kirk Steenbok with KS Easter boss Ken Easter.

He even got to see the KS Easter "black show truck", a Volvo Volvo FH16 with an awesome fiery Pegasus on the side.

Ken Easter said it was a pleasure to be able to make Kirk's dream come true and invited him back to the depot to get a closer look at his favourite Volvo cabover.

Kirk works at Endeavour at Wacol in the packaging department and even there he's able to engage in his passion, with trucks making regular deliveries to the foundation.

Two of Kirk's three brothers are also into trucks, with Vincent just receiving his truck licence and Steven drives mine trucks in New Zealand.