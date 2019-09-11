Menu
BOOK IT IN: The Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise Big Book Sale attracts a crowd of thousands to the Hervey Bay Community Centre each year.
BIG SALE: 6000 books for $1 each in Hervey Bay

Kerrie Alexander
11th Sep 2019 2:00 PM
YOU don't need a magnifying glass to see that education and literacy is on the top of the Hervey Bay Sunrise Rotary Club's agenda.

The club has been hosting a Big Book Sale for 10 years to provide an opportunity for residents to get their hands on some low cost reading material, and raise some much-need funds for community projects.

Community director Pam Gregory said the books going up for sale on Saturday, September 14, had been donated by the Hervey Bay Library and Fraser Coast residents.

"This is one way Hervey Bay Sunrise Rotary Club can assist the public to keep reading and raise much needed funds to provide books for projects such as newborn babies and sponsor yearly local high school award nights," she said.

"Hervey Bay Sunrise have provided a new library book to eight primary schools on the Fraser Coast.

"Last year this book was Dare to be Different, a highly recommended book for young people to read."

Ms Gregory said about 6000 books and magazines would be up for sale for $1 each as well as a mix of CDs and DVDs for $2.

Ms Gregory said the children's books, novels, large print books, recipe, craft books and biographies were usually the first to go.

The sale is being held at the Hervey Bay Community Centre, 22 Charles St, Pialba from 8am to 2.30pm.

