BIG SCREEN: 6 movies for the kids these school holidays

THERE are lots of kids movies to chose from at cinemas these school holidays.

Here is a list of six movies dedicated to the kids on during the school holidays.

1. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (PG)

An adaptation of the fairy tale about a monstrous-looking prince and a young woman who fall in love.

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

2. DANCE ACADEMY: THE MOVIE (PG)

This 2017 movie follows the original dance academy TV show and tracks where the characters are in their lives now.

3. PEPPA PIG MY FIRST CINEMA EXPERIENCE (G)

Peppa Pig is splashing onto the big screen for the first time in Australia! Take part in one whole hour of fun, featuring all brand new episodes as well as exclusive new interactive content, where you can dance, sing and play along with Peppa, George and their new friend Daisy!



4. SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE (G)

It seems to Smurfette (voiced by Demi Lovato) that everyone else in the Village has a purpose. There's Papa Smurf (Mandy Patinkin) who is their leader, Baker Smurf who has a talent for baking, and even Grouchy Smurf who's good at...well, grouching.



5. THE BOSS BABY (G)

This original animated comedy by DreamWorks follows an unusual baby boy (voice of Alec Baldwin). He's bratty, witty, wears a suit, carries a briefcase, is addicted to coffee and has a profound impact on his new family.

6. THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE (PG)

There are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker's hostile takeover, LEGO Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.