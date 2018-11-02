BIG SHAVE: Michael's crusade to give back to charity

PAYING BACK: Cancer survivor Michael Walsh has been growing his beard for five months, only to have it shaved off to raise funds for the Leukemia Foundation. Bec Riordan, senior stylist at Dare Hair Studio, will be doing the honours on November 10.

PAYING BACK: Cancer survivor Michael Walsh has been growing his beard for five months, only to have it shaved off to raise funds for the Leukemia Foundation. Bec Riordan, senior stylist at Dare Hair Studio, will be doing the honours on November 10. Alistair Brightman

WHEN the doctor diagnosed Michael Walsh with a rare blood disorder in April last year, his world was turned upside down.

For the Fraser Coast resident, it meant giving up his beloved footy, quitting his job as a personal trainer and moving to Brisbane for nine months of blood transfusions and chemotherapy, while his partner Phoebe Amery stayed behind in Hervey Bay.

The disease, called Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), is a rare group of diseases that affects the production of normal blood cells in the bone marrow, which meant that Michael had to undergo a bone marrow transplant to survive.

His 100 per cent match was found in Canada.

"In about April last year I realised I was bruising a lot easier and a lot more than usual from football so I went to the doctor, got a blood test and found that I had a low blood count of the haemoglobin plateletsand white blood cells as well," Michael said.

"Me and my mum had to move down to Brisbane because I needed a carer with me the whole time.

"I had to quit my job and so did my mum ... she had to be my carer for 100 days, and put our lives on hold."

Along with unwavering support by Phoebe, his family and friends, Michael said it was the financial and emotional support given by the Leukaemia Foundation that give him the will to fight back.

Instead of costing $240 a night for a bed, the foundation gave the two a room at one of their accommodation houses in Bowen Hills and covered many other ongoing costs associated with his treatment.

That's why the 28-year-old wants to return the kindness and has so far raised over $11,500 for the not-for-profit association through an Everydayhero funding page.

"I was in Brisbane in and out of hospital for nine months in total and they paid for everything so I want to give back because they just helped us out so much.

"I never knew what they actually did until it hit home and they go above and beyond what you think - we couldn't have got through it without them.

"It really took the stress off - you don't want to be worrying about bills and paying for accommodation when you're trying to get better.

"They support you in other ways too ... they do help days to meet other patients and help you through the tough times as well. We are just so grateful."

Michael - who is now in remission and going strong - had an original goal of raising $5000 but with the help of family and friends, has smashed that tally and has now raised the bar to $15,000.

Fraser Coast residents can help Michael achieve this by attending a special event on November 10 at Dare Hair Studio, where he will shave off five months of beard growth - much to his partner's delight.

The day will mark a year since his bone marrow transplant.

"I've never been allowed to grow one so I wanted to grow one and tie it in with that (the shave).

"Phoebe's not happy with it but she accepts that it's all for a good cause but she's happy for it to go," he laughed.

Running from noon at the Pialba salon, there will be a sausage sizzle and raffles, followed by an afternoon of auctions and live entertainment at Hoolihans Irish Restaurant and Bar.

Michael also reached out to David Koch, TV presenter and president of the Port Adelaide AFL Club, to get on board which incredibly resulted in the avid footy fan getting Michael Voss and Nathan Buckley's signatures on a Brisbane Bears AFL jersey, which will be auctioned off online for the cause.

Anyone is welcome to join in the shave event or donate to Michael's fundraising efforts at give.everydayhero.com/au/leukaemia-foundation.

Dare Hair Studio is located at 3/156 Boat Harbour Drive, Pialba (next to GJ Gardner Homes office).