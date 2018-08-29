Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Maryborough Choral Society will launch Big Sing 2018.
The Maryborough Choral Society will launch Big Sing 2018. contributed
Whats On

Big Sing launch showcases talent

Boni Holmes
by
29th Aug 2018 10:57 AM

MARYBOROUGH Choral Society and Fraser Coast Chorus will showcase some musical numbers which will be learnt and performed over the Big Sing weekend.

The launch of Big Sing 2018 at Gatakers Art Space will be held on Tuesday, September 4 at 4pm and will conclude with refreshments.

Entry is free.

Big Sing 2018 is being held under the auspices of the Australian National Choral Association. More than 100 singers from Caboolture to Blackbutt to Sunshine Coast and Hervey Bay will gather at the Brolga Theatre on the weekend of September 28 for singing workshops and fellowship.

Contemporary singer Emma Dean will conduct the workshops. Emma recently sang at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast. Accompanist will be Tony Dean.

The weekend will end with a concert on Sunday afternoon, September 30. Individual choirs will perform a range of items followed by the massed choir performing the music learnt over the weekend.

Fraser Coast residents were urged to support the event and fill the Brolga theatre on September 30 at 2pm.

Related Items

brolga theatre and convention centre choral fcevents fcmaryborough fcmusic fcwhatson gatakers artspace
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Meet five Fraser Coast athletes about to represent Australia

    premium_icon Meet five Fraser Coast athletes about to represent Australia

    Sport Friendly competition, a life-long love for the sport and a desire to wear the green and gold

    Business leaders warn of rate rise impact on small business

    premium_icon Business leaders warn of rate rise impact on small business

    News It comes after notices of rates rise were sent out by the council

    The story of: Rolf Sieber- Artist, Soviet survivor, migrant

    premium_icon The story of: Rolf Sieber- Artist, Soviet survivor, migrant

    News Learn about the local German man who grew up in communist Russia

    Local Partners