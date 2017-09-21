Big territory, big job for our new top cop

CRAIG Hawkins says he is lucky, but you might suspect there is more to it than that.

"I've been very fortunate to be offered the opportunity," he says of his new job - running police operations over Gympie's very large Wide Bay Burnett police district.

Lucky or not, Superintendent Craig Hawkins may just have a gift for communicating with people and building the relationships that make effecting and popular policing possible.

He says Gympie and its larger police district already has a good policing culture and his job is as much to keep it that way as to improve on it.

That does not mean there is not also serious work to do, not all of it popular with some.

But dealing with threats, including disasters and threatening individuals, is all part of a positive goal.

"I want to work with other emergency services, community groups, other government departments and the community generally.

"Our job is to make sure everyone has that strong sense of safety," he said in Gympie..

"From my point of view, it's extremely important that in times of disaster or significant events that we build on and work with those relationships.

"We need relationships in the community that are strong enough to overcome any issue," he said.

"It's really important for police to work with everyone, also including not for profit groups, businesses and elected officials."

Spt Hawkins is district officer for an area that goes from Gympie to MAryborough and Hervey Bay, as welll as to Bundaberg and out to Gayndah and Mundubbera.

He oversees the work of Gympie's inspector, Stephen Donnelly, who looks out for the Gympie area from Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay out to Goomeri and Imbil.

"Policing in Gympie is in a very solid position. My job is to make sure at the very least that it stays that way."