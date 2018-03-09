Big tides bring great fishing to local inshore reefs

Murray Soon from New Zealand with a long tail tuna caught off Arch Cliffs.

RECENT wet weather has kept anglers off the water but the rain will certainly help the fishing in the long term.

We should see more wet weather over the next month.

This week's big tides brought on some great fishing on the local reefs and with some good run still in the tide in the coming days we should see some good catches over the weekend, particularly on our inshore reefs.

Burrum

In the Burrum, the lower reaches have been fishing best with grunter, flathead, bream and queenfish on offer around the mouth.

Out the front will be worth a look for school mackerel and golden trevally on the 8 Mile Reef.

Wide Grounds

The Wide Grounds have not been fished much of late so limited reports have been coming through.

If weather allows coral bream, coral trout, hussar and reds will be on offer.

Yellowfin tuna should also be about this time of year so keep an eye out for birds if you are headed wide.

Platypus Bay

In Platypus Bay tuna have been hit and miss.

When we get some stable weather things should improve there.

School mackerel, longtail tuna and mac tuna have been reported up that way with the odd golden trevally and blackall in the mix.

Local reefs

On the local reefs, sweetlip, blackall and coral trout have been reported.

Big GTs can often take up residence on the artificial reef this time of year so taking some heavy tackle to tangle with these sport fish isn't a bad idea.

Closer to home the reefs off Point Vernon have produced some grunter, coral trout, school mackerel, grass sweetlip and blackall.

Urangan Pier

Off the Urangan Pier big GTs to 30kg have been reported from the second channel.

Targeting these big fish can be brutal but a great achievement to land one for the land-based angler.

In the first channel whiting and flathead have been the main catches.

Sandy Strait

In the Great Sandy Strait, barra and salmon have been active from Kingfisher south to Ungowa.

Working the ledges and creeks has produced some good captures.

Along the western side of Fraser Island grunter, flathead, jew and sweetlip have been reported from the ledges and flats.

In the Mary, salmon have been reported from River Heads to Beaver Rock and have been responding well to soft vibes along with live baits.