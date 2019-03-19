Menu
Aussie retailer Big W has launched a flash sale that’s causing chaos online.
Business

Big W launches massive flash sale

by Rebekah Scanlan
19th Mar 2019 9:06 AM

AUSTRALIAN retailer Big W is holding a two-day flash sale, cutting prizes on over 2000 items site-wide.

The 'Click Bonanza' launched at 7am this morning and will run until midnight March 20 - or until stock runs out.

Bargain hunters can find heaps of slashed prices across homewares items, including a including a Dyson V6 Handstick down from $529 to $349.

It's also offering a luxury Breville Nespresso machine at almost half price, as well as toys at an amazing 25 per cent off.

This Dyson V6 Handstick is down from $529 to $349.
They’re also offering a luxury Breville Nespresso machine at almost half price, as well as toys at an amazing 25 per cent off.
There's discounts being offered on electronics too, with 30 per cent off all Cygnett electronics, and the store has also dropped the price of Moki headphones by the same amount. These come in a range of on-trend colours and are available in child or adult sizes.

Other items included in Big W's massive markdown are clothing, which starts at just $1 - even the highly sought after Harry Potter range is being flogged with 25 per cent off.

The retailer told news.com.au there was a sale for every room of the house, from the living room to the kitchen and right through to the bedrooms - even the kids' rooms.

Moki headphones have been slashed by 30 per cent too.
Since the Aussie retailer announced the huge sale online this morning, bargain hunters have been going nuts online for it.

"Dyson vacuum, what a deal!" one excited shopper wrote on Facebook.

Another pointed out the giant sale meant 25 per cent off Lego.

Big W is the latest retailer to offer a flash sale, with Woolies last week causing chaos among shoppers after running a half-price deal in the frozen section.

 

 

The store's famous Harry Potter kids clothing is included in the sale too with 25% off.
