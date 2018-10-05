Menu
ROLLERS: William "TNT" Croft from the Red Hot Chilli Rollers in action last year. Alistair Brightman
Sport

Big weekend for Red Hot Chilli Rollers

Matthew McInerney
by
5th Oct 2018 2:28 PM

ROLLER DERBY: Skaters from across Queensland will converge on Maryborough for the biggest weekend of Red Hot Chilli Rollers' year.

The Hot Chilli Cup will be held at Maryborough Showground on Saturday and Sunday.

The event, which runs from 8.30am to 5.30pm on both days, includes four closed bootcamps and training sessions and two bouts on each day.

Both bouts are open to the public. Level 2 bouts start at 1pm on each day, with Level 3 bouts to start at 3pm.

Like "Red Hot Chilli Rollers Inc.” on Facebook or visit red hotchillirollers.com.au for more information on the Cup or how to join.

