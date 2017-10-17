WET WEATHER: Boaties warned to stay off the water

Water Police are urging boaties to stay high and dry while the weather system continues to bring rain and strong winds to the region.

While there is no official wind warning in place for the Fraser Coast, Sergeant Paul Bacon said the weather we were having at present wasn't ideal for boating activity.

"Most people are making the sensible decision not to venture out on the water," Sgt Bacon said.

"The risk for incidents to occur on the water has increased," he said.

The other danger water police and rescue crews face is the reduced visibility which Sgt Bacon said made it extremely difficult to locate anyone in distress.

When the rain system has passed, Sgt Bacon said there were still hazards to be mindful of lasting anywhere between several days to several weeks after the event.

"With extra water in creeks and rivers boaties need to be mindful of submerged logs and debris in waterways which can become a danger and may result in capsizing," Sgt Bacon said.