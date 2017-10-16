BIG WET: Fraser Coast cops drenching and more to come

HERVEY Bay copped a drenching overnight with an official 93.4mm recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology up until 6am on Monday morning.

The region received these much-needed falls throughout the night, with the majority hitting the area in the early hours of the Monday after starting about 11.30am on Sunday.

In Maryborough 61.4mm was recorded by the bureau.

We can expect more rain across the region today with possible storm activity.

Don't put the umbrella away because we're in for a wet week with the constant falls rain set to continue.

It's not expected to be the "possible 500mm" predicted by Higgins Storm Chasing, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

A Facebook post by Higgins Storm Chasing has been circulating social media on Sunday, stating Wide Bay was on potential alert for a dangerous storm.

"Worse case scenario, a very dangerous thunderstorm with extremely heavy rainfall up to 500mm has the 'potential' to develop between about Bundaberg and Brisbane on Monday," the link read.

"This type of storm could cause severe flash flooding and place many lives at risk."