BIG WET: Road closures due to flash flooding on Fraser Coast

ROADS have been closed after heavy rainfall caused flash flooding on the Fraser Coast.

Boorall Rd near Main St is closed and police are advising motorists to avoid Woods Rd in Nikenbah due to flooding.

There is flash flooding at Maryborough-Cooloola Rd at Boonooroo Plains and motorists are being urged to proceed with caution.

Bauple Woolooga Rd, Gundiah, is also inundated with water.

Emergency service crews are warning residents to stay clear of flood waters and to remember if it's flooded, forget it.

MESSAGE FROM POLICE

• The roads are extremely wet so please slow down and drive to the road conditions

• Drive with your headlights on, be seen and ensure other drivers know your there

• Don't drive through flood waters, you are putting your life and the lives of emergency services at risk. You know the drill - if it's flooded, forget it!

• Plan your trip and allow for delays. Speeding, especially in wet weather only increases your risk of a serious crash

• For those who are visiting our area and unfamiliar with local roads, please drive safely and plan your journey carefully