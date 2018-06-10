Menu
THE FUTURE? A huge crowd was on hand for that Gulf Western Oil 51st Winter Nationals at Willowbank Raceway. A drag strip could be the centrepiece of the proposed Wide Bay Motor Complex. Franca Tigani
Motor Sports

Big Willowbank crowd a glimpse of future Motor Complex

Matthew McInerney
by
10th Jun 2018 12:16 PM
MOTORSPORT: The smell of burning rubber filled the air as 500 competitors from across the country and overseas converged on Willowbank Raceway for the 51st Winter Nationals, the premier event on the drag racing calendar.

Among the thousands in the crowd was Ben Collingwood, one of the men to have spent the past decade trying to turn his local motorsport dream into the Wide Bay Motor Complex at Maryborough.

"To be part of it just blows my mind,” Collingwood said.

"Being here, it's another hit of adrenalin and makes more determined to keep pushing. I spent a lot of time with organisers and when they're telling you they need more tracks, it makes your more determined.”

The project, which enjoys support from council as well as state and federal representatives, has hit several roadblocks, but Collingwood said things were looking up.

ben collingwood fcsport wide bay motor complex willowbank willowbank raceway winternationals winter nationals
