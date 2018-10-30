Big win for local suppliers under new procurement policy

Unanimously approved at last week's meeting, the policy requires a minimum of 10 per cent weighting for local companies in all tender evaluations.

LOCAL suppliers will get more bang for their buck under a new procurement policy brought in by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

A 40 per cent weighting is used for price in tenders over $200,000.

Acting mayor Darren Everard said the development of the new procurement policy would ensure local suppliers would have more flexibility in applying for tenders and more money would be invested back into the community.

"At the moment $110 million is going into the Fraser Coast region and we want to ensure we keep that up there," Cr Everard said.

"The knock-on effect of that is around the $400 million mark, which is a significant amount of money that will wash through to our local businesses."

Cr Everard said the council was focussed on spending locally and stimulating the Fraser Coast economy.

"The more money this council can spend in our local area, the better it is," he said.

"The more money we can put back into the community will go through to wages, which are spent in other businesses across the region."

The move has been welcomed by Fraser Coast UDIA branch president Kane Macready, who said it was a positive investment in the local economy.

"If there's local companies that can do the work well and be cost effective at the same time, I see no reason why that work shouldn't go to a local company," Mr Macready said.

"Given our high unemployment rate, anything that creates jobs is something that UDIA supports."