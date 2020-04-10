Menu
The fairytale marriage of Sam and Phoebe Burgess is over and their separation has been finalised.
Marriage split comes at a high price for former NRL star

by Jonathon Moran
10th Apr 2020 8:36 AM
Football star Sam Burgess has finalised his separation from his estranged influencer wife Phoebe.

The Daily Telegraph understands the couple have agreed upon the details of their separation after their split in October.

Phoebe Burgess at the 2020 Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival Media Launch in March. Picture: Monique Harmer/AAL
Sam Burgess talks to players during a South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL training session in March. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Sources close to the pair said Phoebe, who worked as a junior in magazines before the couple got together, has walked away with around 70 per cent of their wealth.

The couple sold their Lurline Bay, Maroubra, home for $5 million in January, registering a profit of $1.2 million on what they bought the home for in 2016.

Burgess, 31, also owned an F45 gym in Bowral, which has now been put into his wife's name as part of the settlement.

She also keeps her Range Rover SDVA, estimated to be worth about $100,000.

Burgess meanwhile lives in a rented apartment in Coogee with his brother Luke and still owns a two-bedroom apartment in Little Bay, where his mother Julie lives.

Phoebe is based in Bowral with the couple's two young children, living at her parents' estate there.

Phoebe with Poppy and Billy Burgess.
Sam with the two children. Pictures Instagram
When in Sydney, she stays in Bellevue Hill, where her father - former Minerals Council of Australia chief executive Mitchell Hooke - owns a two-bedroom apartment.

"Phoebe got all the furniture and everything in the house," a source said.

"Sam didn't care about anything but the apartment for his mum to live in."

Neither Burgess nor his ex would comment when contacted on Thursday.

The couple were married for four years, having tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on her parents' property in 2015.

They have two children - a daughter named Poppy and a son, Billy.

The happy couple at the end of 2018. Picture: Instagram
Expat Brit Burgess retired from rugby league at the end of last year after a career-ending shoulder injury.

He has continued to work with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in a high-profile off-field capacity and is a regular on Fox Sports.

In an interview with the Telegraph's Stellar magazine last month, Phoebe spoke of life as a single parent.

The pair were social media favourites. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
"I had an idea about how I wanted them to grow up and that's not going to happen now," she told Stellar.

"But I'm adjusting and I embrace being their mum every day. And if that's being a single mum, then I'll embrace that as well.

"I'm just trying to keep up with them at the moment and make sure they're surrounded by love, regardless of how that family looks.

