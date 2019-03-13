Big win out of Pandora News

LUCKY DAY: Pandora News manager Becky Bull with Jordan Ruge and Arabelle Solly (right) will be celebrating for some time after a customer won more than half a million in a Lotto draw.

LUCKY DAY: Pandora News manager Becky Bull with Jordan Ruge and Arabelle Solly (right) will be celebrating for some time after a customer won more than half a million in a Lotto draw. Boni Holmes

BECKY Bull said her luck had increased with a customer winning more than $685,000, after scoring division one in a recent Gold Lotto draw.

The manager of Pandora News said it was fantastic to discover the store had sold a division one winning entry.

"Our customers are all so excited and hopeful that the next big win will go to them," she said.

"We're so happy for our customers and wish them all the very best with their prize."

Ms Bull said the gift store opened nine years ago and this was its second division one win.

In 2015 a customer won more than $660,000.

The winner wanted to remain anonymous but Ms Bull said there would be plenty of celebrating in store.

"There will be lots of celebrative spirit in store in the next coming weeks," she said.

"I think our customers will be excited and more hopeful with their weekly purchases.

"Who knows, it could be them to win big next.

"We'd love to see some new local faces in the shop trying their luck or even just popping in to say hello or to check out what else we have to offer."

The ticket was bought at Pandora News, Shop 3, Maryborough Central Plaza, 65-75 Bazaar St, Maryborough.