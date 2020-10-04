Bigger, better Bayside op shop opens

BAYSIDE TRANSFORMATION: (L) Op shop manager Elaine Chander and CEO Tina Davie display clothes for sale at Bayside Transformation's new op shop. Photo: Stuart Fast

FOR Bayside Transformations CEO Tina Davie, opening the charity’s new Torquay op shop is exciting.

Ms Davie said the new store would help provide a bigger service to the Fraser Coast community and provide more financial provisions for the charity’s addiction recovery program.

“We’ve always wanted to continue to be bigger and we started off with a small store and we’ve been there for three years,” she said.

Ms Davie said Bayside Transformations had been planning on opening the store for the past three months.

She said early customers had been very supportive of the new store and she was thankful for their support.

“We do not get government funding, so we have to come up with business ventures that are going to provide funding for our program,” she said.

The store offers clothes, books, CDs and bric-a-brac.

Ms Davie said the larger store also sold furniture, unlike the previous store which did not have the space for such items.

Op shop manager Elaine Chandler said the bigger store provide more opportunities for people to volunteer and give back to the community.

“With the volunteering, people can either come in and speak to staff members or they can ring directly, and the same with donations,” she said.

Ms Chandler said the op shop could also assist with donation pick-ups.

“We prefer donations in good condition, otherwise it is not going to be cost effective for us, we’re a community organisation, a charity, we can’t afford to put donations into the tip,” she said.

Ms Davie called on the community to support Bayside Transformations and help the Fraser Coast.

“We have a great service that’s been here for 10 years and we’re still running,” she said.

To volunteer or donate, call 0431 600 713.