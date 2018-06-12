BIGGER BROTHER: Council's plans for region-wide CCTV system

CRIMINALS can run, but they won't be able to hide when the Fraser Coast Regional Council launches an expanded surveillance camera system to target 'trouble spots'.

Hi-tech security cameras could be rolled out at crime hotspots across the region as part of a council-driven $800,000 strategy to improve public safety.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is undertaking community feedback on a CCTV strategy for the region, inviting residents to identify areas where security cameras should be installed.

The feedback will be incorporated into the council's strategic plan for the roll-out, expected to be completed by December.

Current CCTV installations across Maryborough CBD, Pialba, Urangan and The Esplanade. Contributed

Authorities will have 24-hour remote access to some of the cameras.

Funding for the CCTV system has been allocated from the council's budget to improve the current plan.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the council wanted to find out from residents where the cameras should be used.

"Over the last few years, the council has developed a CCTV Strategy in consultation with the police and the wider community," Cr Seymour said.

"We've committed further funds to expand this, and that's what the community consultation is about.

"We want to talk to the community where they'd like to see greater use of CCTV to ensure they are safe."

Cr Seymour said it wasn't about responding to increases in crime, but "using the means we have to ensure we can be that much more safer".

"Even if crime was cut by 85 per cent, we'd still want to do this to ensure this is a community everyone feels safe in," he said.

About 380 cameras are already installed across 40 sites on the Fraser Coast and are used for monitoring crime, road safety and flood zones.

The council recently installed four hi-tech cameras at Anzac Park's Skate Park to allow police and council staff the ability to access images and footage around the clock.

Hervey Bay Police Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow said CCTV was a useful tool to assist with police investigations and help prevent crime.

"Generally, we find in areas that do have CCTV cameras, it has reduced the criminal activity in the area," she said.

The council will be undertaking community feedback until October 29.

Information stalls about the program will be held from:

October 27, 8am-1pm, Beach Side Markets, The Esplanade, Torquay

October 28, 6am-noon, Koala Markets, Kruger Crt, Urangan

Two community forums for residents to give feedback and find out information about the program will be held from:

October 15, 6am-8pm, Brolga Theatre Function Room, Maryborough

October 16, 9am-11am, Oceans Resort, The Esplanade, Hervey Bay.