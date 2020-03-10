Bigger than a sporting match

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 09: The Australian Women's T20 World Cup team celebrate after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final, at Federation Square on March 09, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

OPINION: Last Sunday night's women's ICC T20 cricket final at the MCG was more than a just a sporting final.

It was an acknowledgment of international women's day and the shining of the world's spotlight on women's sport and the positive impact it is making around the world.

A crowd of 87,000 people and worldwide audience witnessed a great game of cricket that showcased sport at its finest.

As a sports tragic it was a great sporting event but for me the highlight was watching the crowd engage in the event.

Watching women and girls sing and dance alongside men and boys as they became committed to a sporting spectacle shows the positive role sport can play in the community.

Until recently women's sport was seen as a bit of a novelty, a bit of fun but not as serious as men's sport.

Hopefully that last remnants of that misperception were smashed forever last night.

Sports administrators reluctantly were dragged into placing the same emphasis of female sport as they had for men's over many decades.

As the world shrinks in today's technological age and sports have had fight for new markets or revenue streams female sport has provided the perfect vehicle.

Sports administrators have had to acknowledge women their rightful place at the sporting table.

Women and girls represent half of the world's population and, therefore, also half of its potential.

It is about bloody time!