Bigger tides make perfect opportunity to target whiting

Koby and Brian Chorley enjoying some school holiday fishing with a longtail tuna.

Koby and Brian Chorley enjoying some school holiday fishing with a longtail tuna. ANDREW CHORLEY

THE recent run of good weather this week has seen anglers head far and wide in search of a feed.

With school holiday traffic on the water please be mindful of other boats and activities on the Bay and give others plenty of room.

URANGAM PIER

The Urangan Pier has had a recent run of big spanish mackerel of late.

Big live baits have worked best with specimens to 25kg being landed.

There should be some good catches seen at this Sunday's Pier Festival.

Other captures from the pier have been barramundi, golden trevally, flathead, whiting and bream.

LOCAL REEFS

On the local reefs, sweetlip have been active with some good specimens about.

Fishing cut baits has been the most effective.

Blue parrot are getting active with live crabs working best.

Golden trevally, blackall, squire and cod have also been reported.

The bigger tides this week will be a good opportunity to target summer whiting.

Fishing the evening tides will see best results.

Jew can still be found in the deep holes with fish to 12kg being reported from River Heads and Ungowa.

Targeting jew with soft vibes has been effective along with live baits.

Flathead are also abundant at the moment with the drains and gutters in the Mary River system getting some great results.

Tim with a solid golden trevally caught in Platypus Bay. ANDREW CHORLEY

PLATYPUS BAY

Platypus Bay has been very quiet of late but things should heat up soon with the pelagics starting to move in.

Some mac tuna can be found with schools moving quickly and taking small slugs and plastics.

Grunter, blackall and scarlets have been on the reefs taking soft plastics, jigs and baits.

WIDE GROUNDS

The wide grounds have been producing some good fish with sweetlip and scarlets becoming more active with the rising water temps.

Coral trout have been active also taking live baits.

Mac tuna can be found out wide which make great sport and bait on the reefs.

Some crews have headed over Breaksea Spit and have reported some great fishing for parrot, hussar, red emperor, coronation trout, snapper and pearl perch.

BURRUM

Out at Burrum the 8-Mile has been producing school mackerel, mac tuna, longtail tuna and the odd snapper.

In the river, summer whiting, bream and flathead have been active with good quality flathead coming from Black Bank and between the ramps.