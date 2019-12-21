Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Biggest ever' deployment of emergency workers

21st Dec 2019 11:08 AM

Emergency Services Minister David Elliott has described the thousands of firefighters, volunteers, police and ambulance officers fighting the bushfire threat as "probably the largest" single deployment of emergency personnel the state's ever seen.

He said about 10,000 salaried and volunteer officers are either working on the frontline or on standby, ready to protect communities as conditions worsen over the coming hours.

Given the sacrifice the officers had made so close to Christmas, it was only fair to ask  everyone to demonstrate commonsense and patience when going about their day today, Mr Elliott said.

This could mean delaying travel by a day and listening to the instructions of emergency personnel on the ground.

"There probably will be significant road closures around the state," he said.

"Describing today as "a long day", Mr Elliott said he will be just as relieved as the firefighters on the frontline when the expected southerly arrives later today.

"It will be a day where we see probably more risk than we've seen so far this season," Mr Elliott said.

"Like everybody, I'll be waiting for the southerly to come through so that at least those emergency service workers have their working conditions ... ease off." 

More Stories

Show More
act bushfires editors picks nsw sa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas comes early for Qld tourism

        premium_icon Christmas comes early for Qld tourism

        Travel It’s the perfect Christmas present for the Queensland tourism industry who are set for a golden summer – in more ways than one.

        Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Christmas

        premium_icon Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Christmas

        News Keep up with the conversation with our best journalism and rewards

        COUNCIL ELECTION: Meet nine candidates vying for a division

        premium_icon COUNCIL ELECTION: Meet nine candidates vying for a division

        News The Chronicle spoke with 9 people who have declared for the election

        Free family Christmas church event

        premium_icon Free family Christmas church event

        News THERE will be music, munchies and markets for everyone to enjoy tomorrow night at...