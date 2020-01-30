Biggest intake of apprentices yet at M’boro Downer factory

THIRTEEN new apprentices have recently joined the ranks at Maryborough’s Downer rail factory.

The new recruits will develop skills in fields including fabrication and mechanical and electrical over the next four years to gain a nationally recognised trade certificate.

This intake of apprentices is the largest ever for the Maryborough factory.

The apprentices will support work on recent contracts awards including accessibility upgrades to the Queensland New Generation Rolling Stock fleet.

Downer’s executive general manager, Rollingstock Services, Tim Young, said he was very pleased to welcome the new apprentices to the company and especially to see so many locals recruited into the fold.

“These new apprentices will equip our business with much needed skills, while at the same time supporting education and skills development in regional Queensland,” he said.

Manager of Downer’s Maryborough facility, Andrew Slawson, said the strength of the apprentice intake was a clear demonstration of Downer’s commitment to developing the workforce of tomorrow and providing apprentices the opportunity to build a career in the rail industry.