Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough's Downer factory has welcomed 13 new apprentices.
Maryborough's Downer factory has welcomed 13 new apprentices.
News

Biggest intake of apprentices yet at M’boro Downer factory

Carlie Walker
30th Jan 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIRTEEN new apprentices have recently joined the ranks at Maryborough’s Downer rail factory.

The new recruits will develop skills in fields including fabrication and mechanical and electrical over the next four years to gain a nationally recognised trade certificate.

This intake of apprentices is the largest ever for the Maryborough factory.

The apprentices will support work on recent contracts awards including accessibility upgrades to the Queensland New Generation Rolling Stock fleet.

Downer’s executive general manager, Rollingstock Services, Tim Young, said he was very pleased to welcome the new apprentices to the company and especially to see so many locals recruited into the fold.

“These new apprentices will equip our business with much needed skills, while at the same time supporting education and skills development in regional Queensland,” he said.

Manager of Downer’s Maryborough facility, Andrew Slawson, said the strength of the apprentice intake was a clear demonstration of Downer’s commitment to developing the workforce of tomorrow and providing apprentices the opportunity to build a career in the rail industry.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘She loved big’: Lamington victim mourned

        premium_icon ‘She loved big’: Lamington victim mourned

        News Megan Moon, who died after choking during an Australia Day lamington eating competition, has been remembered as kind, happy and outgoing.

        UPDATE: Plane crash survivors airlifted to hospital

        premium_icon UPDATE: Plane crash survivors airlifted to hospital

        News A plane has crashed into the ocean off Fraser Island.

        $100m jobs boom hitting the Fraser Coast

        premium_icon $100m jobs boom hitting the Fraser Coast

        News Projects worth tens of millions of dollars are set to bring a jobs boost to the...

        UPDATE: Woman found dead on Scarness Beach identified

        premium_icon UPDATE: Woman found dead on Scarness Beach identified

        News Detectives have released a description of a woman found dead