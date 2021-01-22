Menu
Reports that controversial tennis icon Margaret Court will receive Australia’s highest honour has been met with a furious backlash.
News

‘Bigoted quackery’: Fury at Court’s Aussie Day honour

by Ally Foster
22nd Jan 2021 9:55 AM

Reports that controversial tennis legend Margaret Court will be recognised with the nation's highest honour on Australia Day has sparked a wave of furious backlash.

Claims emerged on social media on Friday morning that Ms Court will be appointed the Companion in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AC) for her sporting success.

A Melbourne broadcaster leaked the news on Twitter.

The names of those receiving Australia Day honours are not meant to be released until 10pm on Monday.

Ms Court has become a divisive figure for her outspoken views on homosexuality, conversion therapy, same-sex marriage and transgender people.

There have been repeated calls for Tennis Australia to distance itself from her, as well as a campaign to rename Margaret Court Arena at Melbourne Park.

 

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said he was "quite sick" of discussing Ms Court, after being asked about the backlash to her award during a press conference on Friday.

"I'm quite sick of talking about that person every summer," he said.

"I do not support that but I don't give out those gongs, that's not a matter for me, that's for others.'

Mr Andrews called Ms Court's views "disgraceful and hurtful", adding they "cost lives".

"Calling out bigotry is always important. This bigoted quackery costs lives."

 

